Shirley J. Ryan

OWASCO — Shirley J. Ryan, 76, of the Hamlet of Owasco, passed away on June 5, 2023. She was born in Auburn, NY, the daughter of the late Winfield F. Hunter and Marion F. (Smith) Hunter.

She had great pride in her family's Shir-Will Dairy Farm, her children, grandchildren and great-grandson.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Michael J. Ryan; daughters: Tina (William) Morrissey, of FL and Sheila (Samuel) Platt, of NC; granddaughters: Tiffany (Benjamin) Nasholts, of FL and Elizabeth Calderon, of NC; grandson, Ruben Calderon, of NC; and a great-grandson, Maverick Nasholts.

In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Shirley's name they may do so to Owasco Fire Dept., Station 2, located at 4881 Twelve Corners Rd., Auburn, NY 13021.

A private family service will be held at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home in Cato, NY.