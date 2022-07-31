Shirley M. Heath

July 22, 1935 - July 23, 2022

UNION SPRINGS - Shirley M. Heath, 87, born July 22, 1935, widow of beloved husband of 63 years, Eugene R. Heath of Union Springs, NY, died on July 23, 2022, while at her second home in Georgetown, KY, surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley and Gene were blessed to find each other at the tender age of 15 and married at 21. Just a few miles from her birthplace, they found their perfect home in the Union Springs area where they enjoyed more than 60 years making memories with their beloved family, friends and pets.

Shirley was employed at GE until she had children. She left her job to become a homemaker which brought her much joy and fulfillment. She continued to do things the "old school" way, fermenting pickles and sauerkraut, canning vegetables, and gardening including produce, many beautiful flowers and houseplants.

Shirley's talents were known to all who knew her. Whether it was her green thumb, being the "best" best-friend, crafting or decorating for the holidays. Halloween was her favorite. From home, she handed out bags of goodies and at her favorite morning chit chat spot, the Finger Lakes Mall, she was always present for the annual Halloween Kiddie Parade.

The simple things in life were what she found contentment in . . a warm cup of tea, listening to kids playing in the crick, baking, getting lost in a book, or just being with her best friend, her husband.

Shirley and Gene loved life surrounded by nature and took every opportunity to rescue dozens of stray animals and nurture the many wild creatures in need of care. Some just to please their adored children-like a crow, baby skunk and snake that needed a band-aid. Year-round bird watching, especially Hummingbirds, Orioles, Bluebirds, Cardinals and Catbirds were among their many favorites which brought much love and joy to Shirley and Gene. They passed this love of nature to their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and more.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; oldest son, Douglas Heath; granddaughter, Erin Michelle Whitcomb; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Millie Reese; and grandson-affinal, Thaddus Johnson, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Larry) Whitcomb of Gloucester, VA; son, Edward (Nancy) Heath, of Oswego, NY; daughter, Terri (Paul) Antoniewicz of Georgetown, KY; her grandchildren Nathan (Jeanette) Whitcomb, Timothy (Anne Marie) Whitcomb, Philip (Caitlin) Whitcomb, Joel Whitcomb, Nichole (Joe) Wager, Jade Hotchkiss, Jennifer (Thaddus "T.J.") Johnson, Alicia Heath Conboy, Debra Williams and Andrea (Ben) Kinderis; her great-grandchildren Brandon Whitcomb, Finn and Cooper Wager, Andrew and Kyle Rothenburg, Sydney, Donovan, and Tre (Chantel) Johnson, Ariana Heath, Caitlin and Nathan Conboy and Moneia and Zyair Reid-Yancey; and her great-great-grandchildren-affinal Kaylynn Rothenburg, Tre, Jr. and Taiden Johnson. She also leaves a sister, Evelyn (Howard "Bucky") Haines; sister-in-law, Sally Heath; and many nieces and nephews.

She would like to thank her family and friends for the many card games, fun and laughs including April (Mike) Kessler and Carla Reese, who would visit weekly. Shirley's hope is that all of her family and friends know- she "loves you forever and a day".

A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place at the home of Shirley and Gene on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., for close family and friends.