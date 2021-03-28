Shirley Sornberger Bannister

Mar. 1, 1938 - Mar. 25, 2021

PORT BYRON - Shirley Sornberger Bannister, 83, the wife of Robert Bannister of Route 31, Port Byron passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Shirley was born March 1, 1938 in Williamsport, PA to the late Hilda M. and Harry W. Smith.

She was a stay at home mom and was later employed as a certified nurses aid at Auburn Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed riding and showing horses while maintaining the home and horse farm, and was a talented seamstress.

In addition to her loving husband of 61 years, Robert; she is survived by three daughters, Debra (Gary) Sherman of NC, Susan (Tom) Morrison of Wellsburg and Wendy (Cong-Nguyen) Bannister of Weedsport; two sons, Robert, Jr. (Tracey) Bannister of Port Byron and Scot (Patti) Bannister of Auburn; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother and father, she is predeceased by a son Gary Bannister and granddaughter Fawn Mower Gordon.