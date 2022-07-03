Simon J. Major

Jan. 18, 1940 - June 29, 2022

AUBURN - Mr. Simon J. Major 82, of Auburn, NY, departed this life on June 29, 2022, after a long illness.

Simon was born on January 18, 1940 in Long Branch, NJ.

Simon was preceded in death by his father, Simon Major, mother, Fannie M. Major, a sister Shirley Anne Major, and two sons Terry Hunter and Kevin "Scott" McCarthy (Melissa). He is survived by his sister, Velma Smith of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and children Valerie Smith, Erick McCarthy (Michelle), Karla Green (Dexter), Donald Love, Twiggy Eure (Erik), John Harrison (Elouise), Simone Callender (Lytel), Germaine Phillips (Terry), Leigh Aziz, Latrell Hall, Andre Denman, Simona Major; a caregiver, Kathleen Warren; close friends Michael McKinley and Kevin Morrison; as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

A Celebration of Simon Major's Life will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Second Baptist Church, 1 North Herman Ave., Auburn, NY.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral services immediately following.