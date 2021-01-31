Stanley E. Staring

WEEDSPORT - Stanley E. Staring, 78, a longtime resident of Weedsport, went to be with his beloved daughter Tessa M. Rose on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 after a courageous battle with COVID.

Archie as he was lovingly called worked for Penn Central Railroad for many years. He loved his family, his tractor, stock car and NASCAR racing and fishing.

Archie was predeceased by his parents Ethel and Earl, daughter Tessa M. Rose, brothers Marc and David, sisters Nancy and Peggy.

Surviving are brothers Harold, Ray, Earl, Clarence; sister Faye; grandchildren Daniel, Dustin, Maria and Alexanderia; great grandchildren Zaeydan, Daniel, Hailee, Preston and Gavin; many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be in the spring in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn. The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements. Visit: bushfuneralhome.com.