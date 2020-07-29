Stanley J. Casbarro

THROOP — Stanley passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at the age of 74 in his home July 25, 2020. Stanley was predeceased by the love of his life for 60 years, Joanne, on March 29, 2020. He missed her terribly and is now happy to be reunited with her. Stanley was born the son of James and Jane (Pelc) Casbarro on August 11, 1945.

Stanley was owner of C&G Auto Sales for over 40 years where he worked alongside his son, Jim, who will continue his legacy and always made him so proud. He always enjoyed watching his daughter, Terri, sing as you could see him gleam with pride in the crowd. Stan was no stranger to "the mic" and you could catch him singing along with his staple song "Mustang Sally." Stan loved SU basketball and any kind of racing. He himself, raced car #7 in the 70s-80s at the local tracks and was known as "Stanley Steamer." He retired from modified racing and for 15 years enjoyed weekly Go Kart racing with Jim. Stan grew up on the river at his family camp and enjoyed camping at Riverforest for over 40 years with family and many lifelong friends. Stan was always the life of the party with his sense of humor, he really knew how to have a good time.