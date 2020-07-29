Stanley J. Casbarro
Aug. 11, 1945 — July 25, 2020
THROOP — Stanley passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at the age of 74 in his home July 25, 2020. Stanley was predeceased by the love of his life for 60 years, Joanne, on March 29, 2020. He missed her terribly and is now happy to be reunited with her. Stanley was born the son of James and Jane (Pelc) Casbarro on August 11, 1945.
He is survived by his son Jim (Tina) Casbarro, daughter Terri Casbarro, grandchildren James and Jamilyn Casbarro, Tolle Jane Tonzi, Kiley Kustyn, Thomas, Teresa Hitchcock, Gennifer Edwards, great grandchild Avery Kustyn, sister Roberta (BobbieAnn) Speno, goddaughter Janet (Speno) Bodner and several other relatives.
Stanley was owner of C&G Auto Sales for over 40 years where he worked alongside his son, Jim, who will continue his legacy and always made him so proud. He always enjoyed watching his daughter, Terri, sing as you could see him gleam with pride in the crowd. Stan was no stranger to "the mic" and you could catch him singing along with his staple song "Mustang Sally." Stan loved SU basketball and any kind of racing. He himself, raced car #7 in the 70s-80s at the local tracks and was known as "Stanley Steamer." He retired from modified racing and for 15 years enjoyed weekly Go Kart racing with Jim. Stan grew up on the river at his family camp and enjoyed camping at Riverforest for over 40 years with family and many lifelong friends. Stan was always the life of the party with his sense of humor, he really knew how to have a good time.
He adored his grandchildren and always attended their games, recitals, events and enjoyed spending any moment he could with them. One of his favorite ways to pass time, was on his tractor. He could putt around on it all day and you never knew what hole he was going to dig or what tree would still be standing when he got done. He loved playing cards of any kind and made it his goal to master the poker machines at the casinos. Stanley will be so greatly missed by anyone that had the pleasure to meet him.
There will be no calling hours at Stan's request and his ashes will be combined for eternal rest with Joanne. Stan was life communicant of St. Hyacinth's Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for both Stan and Joanne on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home LLC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Throop Ambulance//Fire Department in Stan's memory.
