Stanley J. "Kim" Koziel, Jr.

Family and friends may call at Jennings, Nulton & Mattle Funeral Home, 1704 Penfield Road, Friday, October 29, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 PM. His Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Hyacinth Church, 61 Pulaski St., Auburn, NY. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6020 Lake Ave., Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stan's memory may go to: Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021 or Happy Birthday Cha Cha Cha, 79 Long Meadow Circle, Pittsford, NY 14534 (checks payable to HBCCC with Stanley J. Koziel in the memo section) or at www.happybirthdaychachacha.org.