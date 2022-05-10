Stanley S. Mack

Oct. 17, 1936 - May 7, 2022

AUBURN — Stanley S. Mack, 85, passed away peacefully at The Commons on St. Anthony, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

A native of Auburn, Stanley was born on Oct. 17, 1936, the son of Stanley J. And Clara Dec Mack.

A US Army Veteran, he had retired from General Motors in Syracuse as an industrial electrician.

He was a member of the VFW, Moose, Elks clubs in Auburn and while residing in Florida for 20 years.

Surviving are his sons: John S. Mack, of Washington DC, Michael J. Mack (Arla Escentrias), of Palm Springs, CA,; siblings: Stephen T. Mack, of Auburn, Judy Sherman (Ernie) of Summerfield, FL; many nieces, nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Clara Justmann and Dorothy Taylor.

A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Louis Vasile, as Celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass. Memorials may be made to any V.F.W. chapter.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.