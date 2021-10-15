S. Thomas Brock

May 28, 1948 - Oct. 12, 2021

JORDAN — Stanley Thomas "Tom" Brock, 73, of Jordan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at Auburn Memorial Hospital. He was a longtime resident of Central New York, graduating from Skaneateles High School in 1967, where he excelled in sports. He then went on to CCBI, where he received a degree in business.

Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, and friend. He was a hard working contractor for over 45 years, building many homes in the area and completing countless renovation projects. He was proud to live and raise a family in the home he built. Tom enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting at his camp in Bear Swamp, as well as fishing, golfing, gardening, vacationing in Florida, and watching his grandchildren participate in their sports/activities. In addition, he spent over 40 years helping to make maple syrup with his neighbor at Smokey Hollow Maple Syrup. Tom also participated in bowling leagues at Cedar House Lanes and Rainbow Lanes as well as enjoyed time in archery leagues.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jeanette (Brice); parents: Stan and Esther Brock, of Skaneateles; a sister, Sharon; his three loving children: Jeffrey (Cybil), of Hornell, Penny (Jamison) Mills, of Port Byron, and Matthew (Stefanie), of Kissimmee, FL; his adoring grandchildren: Xavier, Garrett, Paige, Katerina, Morgan, Jaiden, Alivia, and Mallory, along with an extended family of in-laws; nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald.

His proudest accomplishment is the connection he had with the loved ones in his life. He cherished his family and friends very much. He will be sadly missed.

Friends are invited to call from Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5), Elbridge with a prayer service immediately following. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life afterward at Smokey Hollow Maple Syrup, 8597 Pierce Rd., Jordan. Masks are required.

Tom's final resting place will be at Old DeKalb Cemetery, DeKalb Jct., NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jordan or Weedsport Fire Department in Tom's memory.