Stanley Warren Metcalf, Jr.

Warren was born in Syracuse, NY, and spent his early childhood in Auburn, NY, where his grandfather, Edwin D. Metcalf, had founded the Columbian Rope Company. He attended The Allen-Stevenson School and graduated from The Hotchkiss School in 1942. His undergraduate studies were interrupted by World War II, in which he served in the army as a truck mechanic on the Ledo Road, a thousand-mile-long supply route traversing the jungle and mountain passes of India, Burma and China. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and graduated from Princeton University in 1948 with an AB in Economics. He received an MBA from New York University and worked as a securities analyst specializing in the oil and chemical industries.