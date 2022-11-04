Stasha T. Schell

Sept. 1, 1924 - Nov. 2, 2022

FLEMING — Stasha T. Schell, lifetime resident of Fleming, NY, passed away at 98 peacefully in her daughter's home on Nov. 2, 2022

She was born on Sept. 1, 1924, in Utica, NY. She was the youngest of 11 siblings and born to Polish immigrant parents named Jacob and Wanda Sobus Wilk. She was married to Edward Schell for 63 years before his passing in 2009.

She had three children: David Schell, Cynthia Preuss and her husband, Darwin Preuss, and Laura Stratton who is deceased. She had 10 grandchildren: Andrew Schell, Christopher Schell, Matthew Schell, Timothy Schell, Vincent Preuss, Daniel Preuss, Mary Stefan, Paul Stratton, Andrea Hansen, and Hector Laureano. She also had 14 great-grandchildren; and her best friend of 72 years, Josephine Druzzak.

She spent her life taking care of her children and fulfilling her life through friends and family. If you would like to donate in her memory, we ask you to donate to EWTN, the Global Catholic Network Channel or St. Jude's.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. The Rev. William Morby will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South St. Auburn NY.