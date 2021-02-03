 Skip to main content
Stella Nedza Mahannah

AUBURN — Stella Nedza Mahannah, 63, formerly of Murray Street, Auburn, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital.

Stella was a native and life resident of Auburn. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel Feeks Nedza.

She is survived by her son, Michael Joseph Mahannah; two brothers: John Nedza (Geraldine) and Anthony Nedza (Susan); and a sister, Delores Deal.

Besides her parents Stella was predeceased by her late husband Michael Mahannah.

Services for Mrs. Mahannah will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021

