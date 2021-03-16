Stella Rose Iwanicki-Briggs

Sept. 22, 1928 - March 11, 2021

AUBURN — Our Mom went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She passed quietly in her sleep. She was 92. Mom was born at home to Antonina and Peter Iwanicki on Sept. 22, 1928. She was the fourth of five children.

Mom retired from New York State Electric and Gas in September 1990. She had previously worked at Red Star Express Lines and for her father at Peter's Furniture.

After retiring mom loved to travel work in her garden and paint beautiful ceramics. Mom's biggest love was her family and friends. She will be missed.

Mom is survived by her sisters-in-law: Virgina "Gina" Iwanicki, and Eugenia (Gena) Iwanicki; cousin, Pat Farrell; her daughter, Barbara Briggs, of CA, son, Peter Briggs, of Auburn, daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Gauthier and husband, Peter, of NC and daughter, Patty Briggs, of Auburn; also surviving granddaughter, Antonina "Nina" Dawson; and great-grandaughter Genny, of TX; grandson, Jason Gauthier and wife, Gina (and great-grandson any minute) of NC, granddaughter, Aime Gauthier Moffett and husband, Adam; and great-grandsons Charlie and Davis.

Mom also has countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews!