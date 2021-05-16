Stella Rose Iwanicki-Briggs

Sept. 22, 1928 - March 11, 2021

AUBURN - Our Mom went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She passed quietly in her sleep. She was 92. Mom was born at home to Antonina and Peter Iwanicki on September 22, 1928. She was the fourth of five children.

Mom retired from New York State Electric and Gas in September 1990. She had previously worked at Red Star Express Lines and for her father at Peter's Furniture.

After retiring mom loved to travel, work in her garden and paint beautiful ceramics. Mom's biggest love was her family and friends. She will be missed.

Mom is survived by her sisters-in-law Virgina "Gina" Iwanicki and Eugenia "Gena" Iwanicki; cousin, Pat Farrell; her daughter, Barbara Briggs of CA; son Peter Briggs (Debbie Feeley) of Auburn; daughter Elizabeth "Betsy" Gauthier and husband Peter of NC; and daughter Patty Briggs of Auburn; also surviving is granddaughter Antonina "Nina" Dawson; and great-granddaughter Genny, of TX; grandson Jason Gauthier and wife Gina (and great grandson) of NC; granddaughter Aime Gauthier Moffett and husband Adam; and great-grandsons Charlie and Davis.

Mom also has countless nieces nephews great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews!