Stephanie Wawrzaszek

AUBURN - Stephanie (Dyrda) Wawrzaszek, of Pulaski St., Auburn, passed away Monday evening, July 24, 2023 at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late, Frank and Mary Dyrda. Stephane was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Hyacinths Church.

She worked for and retired after more than 30 years as the Treasurer for both the Cayuga County Federal Credit Union and Auburn Enlarged City School District. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her almost famous, pierogis. She enjoyed maintaining a beautiful yard and above everything, cherished the times spent with her family.

She is survived by her loving son, David (Cheryl) Wawrzaszek; granddaughter, Sara (John) Mack; two beloved granddaughters, Emerson and Carly Mack; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased, by her husband, Ted "Maxie"; a grandson, Todd Wawrzaszek; and three siblings, Walter Dyrda, Loretta Sierzega, Stella Dyrda.

Calling hours are this Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. Stephanie's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated this Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Saint Hyacinths Church. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider any donations in her memory to a charity of one's choice.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.