Stephanie Joy (Basile) Carabajal

AUBURN — Stephanie Joy (Basile) Carabajal, 84, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Stephen J. and Mary Rose (DeJoy) Basile. Stephanie graduated from East High School and Auburn Community College. She attended LeMoyne College and the University of New Mexico.

Stephanie was a lifelong learner and teacher. She taught second grade at St. Aloysius School, worked/retired from the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and tutored adult students at Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County. She was a poet and a self-taught guitarist. She loved to dance and was an avid reader. She was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and a volunteer at Stella Maris Retreat Center.

She is survived by three daughters (her "babies"): Elvira Carabajal, of Auburn, Dia Carabajal (Lee Ballard), of Auburn, Elisa Carabajal Hunt (Joseph Hunt), of Weedsport; two beloved grandchildren: Nancy Carabajal Hunt and Matthias Ballard; two loving sisters: Monica DePalma and Elodia Stapleton; as well as several close nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Stephanie was predeceased by her forever friend and father of her children, Marcelino Carabajal, partner, Sam Lupo and late-life companion, Robert Prego.

All friends and relatives are invited Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church for Stephanie's Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County, 125 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.