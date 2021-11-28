Stephen A. Tezyk

Jan. 8, 1949 - Nov. 18, 2021

HIGHLAND, MI - Stephen A. Tezyk, 72, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 in Highland, MI, due to complications from Covid. Steve was born in Auburn on January 8, 1949. He was the son of Anna (Bojcun) and Walter F. Tezyk. He attended St. Hyacinth's School and graduated from Auburn Central High School. He graduated from Michigan State and received a Master's Degree from University of Michigan.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Michael. He is survived by his sisters Marcia Zolinski, Andrea (Bill) Finnie, Christina Tezyk Davis, Karen Tezyk; trusted K9 friend UC; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.