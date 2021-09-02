Stephen Charles Dusseau

June 17, 1954 - Aug. 27, 2021

ITHACA — Stephen Charles Dusseau, 67, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2021 in Ithaca, NY due to complications of brain cancer.

Steve was born in Auburn, NY to Marion and Leon Dusseau on June 17, 1954 and lived the majority of his life in the Locke and Moravia area. A graduate of Moravia Central School, he served five years in the U.S. Navy where he traveled to the Pacific, learned to weld, and, while stationed in California, met his first wife Susan. They made the move to Washington where they got married and had their first child.

They returned to their roots in 1982, and settled in Locke, NY. They would have six children, raising them on the farm which was filled with swimming, hunting, fishing, and making maple syrup. Steve had two more daughters with his second wife Pamela, who added to the joy of the Dusseau home. Eight children in all, Steve was often seen supporting them at field hockey and baseball games, track meets, and golf matches, all while working for over 30 years at Pall Trinity in Cortland, NY, where he recently retired from.