Stephen Charles Dusseau
June 17, 1954 - Aug. 27, 2021
ITHACA — Stephen Charles Dusseau, 67, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2021 in Ithaca, NY due to complications of brain cancer.
Steve was born in Auburn, NY to Marion and Leon Dusseau on June 17, 1954 and lived the majority of his life in the Locke and Moravia area. A graduate of Moravia Central School, he served five years in the U.S. Navy where he traveled to the Pacific, learned to weld, and, while stationed in California, met his first wife Susan. They made the move to Washington where they got married and had their first child.
They returned to their roots in 1982, and settled in Locke, NY. They would have six children, raising them on the farm which was filled with swimming, hunting, fishing, and making maple syrup. Steve had two more daughters with his second wife Pamela, who added to the joy of the Dusseau home. Eight children in all, Steve was often seen supporting them at field hockey and baseball games, track meets, and golf matches, all while working for over 30 years at Pall Trinity in Cortland, NY, where he recently retired from.
In 2006, he and his brother Robert opened a local winery, creating a space to share their passion for wine making. Chateau Dusseau evolved into a gathering place for friends to share in the memorable moments Steve created with his own family.
In addition to his commitment to family and work, Steve loved to travel and be in the great outdoors. He could always be found with a pair of binoculars within arms reach. Vacations included camping and hiking adventures along the East Coast. He traveled regularly for work and covered more ground than many could in multiple lifetimes. His most recent hobbies included kayaking the inlet, playing rounds of golf, and sailing on Cayuga Lake with his family.
Steve is survived by his eight children: Shawnessy, Ambreleah (David), Alysia, Zachary, Levi, Emily, Kaitlyn, and Elizabeth; his granddaughter, Madeleine; his siblings: Sidney, George, Jeanne (Kenneth), Robert, and Mark (Maria); many nieces and nephews; extended family; friends; and his big brown dog Brier.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother Marion, father Leon, brother Jon and sister Renee.
We'll be honoring Steve with a Celebration of Life Sept. 11, 2021 at the Dusseau family home from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Glioblastoma Foundation in his honor.