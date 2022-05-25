Stephen Earl Pearsall

Jan. 19, 1961 - May 20, 2022

MORAVIA — Stephen Earl Pearsall, 61, of Moravia, NY died unexpectedly Friday, May 20, 2022. Steve was born Jan. 19, 1961 in Clyde, NY. A son of Gordon Pearsall, Sr. and the late Esther Andrews Pearsall.

He was a graduate of Moravia High School and became a welder working for Locke Enterprises until his disability. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, competing in tractor pulls and spending time with his many friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Frakes and her husband, Maxwell Frakes of CO; father, Gordon Pearsall, Sr. and stepmother, Denise Pearsall, of Auburn; sisters: Donna Lussier and Debra Pearsall, of Moravia; an aunt and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother Gordon Pearsall, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the funeral services. Burial will be in Indian Mound Cemetery in Moravia followed by a Celebration of Life.

Steve was known as a friend to all and an inspiration to his daughter. He will be remembered for a life well lived and on his own terms.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Four Town Ambulance Service of Moravia, NY.