Stephen George Burns Jr.

Oct. 16, 1941 – June 20,2022

Stephen George Burns, Jr., born in Auburn, NY at Mercy Hospital. The family moved to Skaneateles when Steve was 12 years old.

After graduation Steve worked at GE and then transitioned to Carrier Corp., working there for 35 yrs. Upon retiring from Carrier he drove for Werner Trucking for two years.

Steve loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, canoeing, camping, hiking and running. Many trips were enjoyed in the Adirondacks. Steve married Betty Lader in 1964. They both loved basset hounds and riding his motorcycle.

Steve was predeceased by his wife Betty; his parents, Stephen and Henrietta; and his brother, David.

He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Burns Hotchkin (Randy), Dubuque, IA; sisters-in-law Robin Burns Fowler, Roberta Lader; and brother-in-law Ed Landers; many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 noon with a funeral service immediately following at noon at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations can be made the local SPCA.

