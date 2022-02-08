Stephen J. Burger

Steve loved spending his off time at the family camp on Cayuga Lake and could be found there on most of his days off with his faithful dog Baxter. While the camp chores kept him busy, he wasn't the best plumber, electrician or general handyman and his many misadventures attempting to apply these traits kept our family amused. He will be remembered as a gentle jokester who always had a funny story to share and usually was always the life of the party. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We'll always remember "Nart, nart."