Stephen J. Burger
MELBOURNE, FL — Stephen J. Burger, 71, of Melbourne FL, formerly of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School and retired as a driver for Northeast Foods. Steve was the son of Robert and Jean Burger.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife, Christine Burger, son, Jordan Burger. He survived by his wife, Violeta Burger; his son, Wesley Burger; a brother, Thomas Burger; and several nieces and nephews.
Steve loved spending his off time at the family camp on Cayuga Lake and could be found there on most of his days off with his faithful dog Baxter. While the camp chores kept him busy, he wasn't the best plumber, electrician or general handyman and his many misadventures attempting to apply these traits kept our family amused. He will be remembered as a gentle jokester who always had a funny story to share and usually was always the life of the party. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We'll always remember "Nart, nart."
Calling hours for Stephen will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 in the funeral home, with interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Finger lakes SPCA of Auburn.