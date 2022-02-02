Stephen J. Buttaro, Jr.

July 10, 1958 - Jan. 26, 2022

SCIPIO — Stephen J. Buttaro, Jr., 63, of Scipio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at his home. Born in Auburn July 10, 1958, Stephen is the son of Stephen J., Sr. and the late Mary Kay (Bates) Buttaro.

Prior to his retirement, Stephen was employed as a NYS Corrections Officer with Auburn Correctional Facility, and for many years he coached ladies softball. A true outdoorsman, Stephen enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and cooking, but above all he cherished the time spent with his loving family.

In addition to his father, Stephen is survived by his daughter, Alexis Shay, of Scipio; two sisters: Sharon Emerson (Gary), of Auburn and Toni Kay Nanna (Anthony), of NC; two aunts: Judy Wilczek and Elizabeth Rusin, both of Auburn; uncle, Ronald Bates, of AZ; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for Stephen will be conducted Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Private interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.