Stephen J. Chayka

Born in Auburn on Feb. 17, 1953, he was the son of Joseph S. and Barbara (Bills) Chayka. He attended St. Alphonsus School, Mount Carmel High School, and graduated from Auburn High School, Class of 1971. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and was honorably discharged in 1975. During his service he received a commendation from the Michigan State Senate in 1973 for risking his life in assisting in the rescue of a collie dog trapped in the icy waters of Lake St. Clair in Detroit. He graduated from Auburn Community College, having earned an Associate's Degree in Business. He was employed by Onondaga County's Jamesville Penitentiary until his retirement in 2012.