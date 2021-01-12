Stephen J. Komanecky

Feb. 23, 1966 - Jan. 9, 2021

AUBURN — Stephen J. Komanecky, 54, passed away Jan. 9, 2021 at his home in Auburn.

Steve was born on Feb. 23, 1966 in Auburn to Stephen Komanecky, Jr. and Charleen Henry.

He grew up on the west side of Auburn and spent most of his time playing sports and water skiing on the lake at his family's camp. He was a 1984 graduate of Auburn High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science from SUNY Cortland in 1989. He worked for the YMCA, spending three years in Lowell, MA before returning to work for the Auburn YMCA for 25 years. He started off as the fitness director and retired in 2020 as the branch executive director for the Auburn YMCA.

Steve was an active member in the Auburn community, most notably for his involvement in Auburn Little League, the Soap Box Derby, the Great Race, the Downtown Mile, Auburn Sports Boosters, and many other community events and organizations. Steve was also a 2020 inductee of the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame.