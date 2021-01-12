Stephen J. Komanecky
Feb. 23, 1966 - Jan. 9, 2021
AUBURN — Stephen J. Komanecky, 54, passed away Jan. 9, 2021 at his home in Auburn.
Steve was born on Feb. 23, 1966 in Auburn to Stephen Komanecky, Jr. and Charleen Henry.
He grew up on the west side of Auburn and spent most of his time playing sports and water skiing on the lake at his family's camp. He was a 1984 graduate of Auburn High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science from SUNY Cortland in 1989. He worked for the YMCA, spending three years in Lowell, MA before returning to work for the Auburn YMCA for 25 years. He started off as the fitness director and retired in 2020 as the branch executive director for the Auburn YMCA.
Steve was an active member in the Auburn community, most notably for his involvement in Auburn Little League, the Soap Box Derby, the Great Race, the Downtown Mile, Auburn Sports Boosters, and many other community events and organizations. Steve was also a 2020 inductee of the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
His interests included baseball, hockey, bowling, his golden retrievers, cooking, drawing, snowmobiling, and cars. He took pride in being a father and traveled tens of thousands of miles to coach and watch his son's baseball and hockey games.
Steve is survived by his two sons: Stephen and Casey; their mother, Amelia; his mother, Charleen; his father and stepmother, Stephen and Susan; his two brothers: Paul (Tiffany) and Trevor (Sue); his three sisters: Lisa, Michelle (Chuck) and Nichole (Adam); and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Kathryn and Charles (Sonny) Clark; paternal grandparents, Stephen and Mary Komanecky; stepfather John Henry; and his mother-in-law, Monica Moochler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Holy Family Church. Masks and social distancing will be required. Private family burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
The omission of flowers is requested and donations in his memory can be made to the Auburn YMCA for a future scholarship in Steve's name. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.