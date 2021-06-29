Stephen J. Pelton

Steve, the son of the late Louis A. and Marie Pelton was born in Auburn on Dec. 15, 1935. Steve was a graduate of West High School and while working full-time, he earned his degree in Business Administration. He served in the United States Navy and was a disabled veteran. Steve was employed by the State of New York until he retired. As a lifelong member of the community, he was actively involved in community affairs and sports activities including serving on the Board of Directors of Pop Warner Football, coaching many years for Pony and Little League baseball as well as playing and coaching basketball and baseball. In his younger days, Big Daddy was known for his "fast pitch" at the Y-Field.