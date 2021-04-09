Stephen M. Samasuck
WEEDSPORT — Stephen M. Samasuck, 66, of Weedsport, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
He joined the US Navy upon graduation of high school and served four years.
Steve is survived by his mother, Marie Sokernyk; his significant partner of 20 years, Mary; son, Stephen (Danielle); granddaughter, Eli; son, Scott; with grandchildren, Madalyn and Michael; along with several nieces and nephews; also survived by his brother, Paul (Debbie); two sisters: Debbie (Tom) Netti and Donna (Woody) Laird.
A service provided by Pettigrass Funeral Home will be held at the convenience of the family.
