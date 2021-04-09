 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stephen M. Samasuck

Stephen M. Samasuck

{{featured_button_text}}
Stephen M. Samasuck

Stephen M. Samasuck

WEEDSPORT — Stephen M. Samasuck, 66, of Weedsport, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

He joined the US Navy upon graduation of high school and served four years.

Steve is survived by his mother, Marie Sokernyk; his significant partner of 20 years, Mary; son, Stephen (Danielle); granddaughter, Eli; son, Scott; with grandchildren, Madalyn and Michael; along with several nieces and nephews; also survived by his brother, Paul (Debbie); two sisters: Debbie (Tom) Netti and Donna (Woody) Laird.

A service provided by Pettigrass Funeral Home will be held at the convenience of the family.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News