Stephen R. Defendorf

Steve was born in Schenectady, NY, the son of the late Robert C. Defendorf and Viola R. (Nash) Defendorf. He was a graduate of Auburn Central High School and an Army Veteran, serving his country from 1965 to 1967. Working as a Land Surveyor all his life afforded Steve the opportunity to work outside and never have two days that were exactly the same.

Steve was one of those people that when you meet them you realize how much they know about so many things! He could build a kite out of newspapers and popsicle sticks that would soar above the rooftops, rig up a raft with fireworks that rivaled professionals, rebuild an outboard boat motor from 1947 and still take the time to try and impart some of his accumulated knowledge to his loved ones. Always having had a boat, and when they first came out - wave runners, Steve and his wife Judy both loved being on the water with their children. Countless days were spent on NYS waterways and lakes. In his later years time spent at Conesus Lake with his niece Nancy Beach and her husband Eric Zeller working on various projects were a particular joy for him. His sense of humor was silly and dry at the same time. Basically, he was a really cool old guy and the world will be lesser without him in it.