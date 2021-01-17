Steve Nemec

Feb. 13, 1943 - Jan. 13, 2021

MORAVIA - Steve Nemec, of Moravia, died at his home on January 13, 2021, one month shy of his 78th birthday, 13 months after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Born February 13, 1943 in Auburn, son of the late Stephen and Rebecca Chamberlain Nemec.

He was a lifelong resident of New Hope and the owner operator of Grand View Farms. He graduated from Moravia Central High School in 1961 and attended SUNY Morrisville, graduating in 1963.

He had the good fortune of doing what he loved; farming his land and that of his father and grandfather. He took pride in being able to handle tons of hay in a day. The word retirement was not part of his vocabulary.

He was a perennial New York State Fair Forage and Grain competitor, winning grand champion, reserve champion and a multitude of blue ribbons throughout the years for his entries. Every summer he planted enough sweet corn to share with neighbors, "Lakers" and the racoons.