Steve Nemec
Feb. 13, 1943 - Jan. 13, 2021
MORAVIA - Steve Nemec, of Moravia, died at his home on January 13, 2021, one month shy of his 78th birthday, 13 months after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Born February 13, 1943 in Auburn, son of the late Stephen and Rebecca Chamberlain Nemec.
He was a lifelong resident of New Hope and the owner operator of Grand View Farms. He graduated from Moravia Central High School in 1961 and attended SUNY Morrisville, graduating in 1963.
He had the good fortune of doing what he loved; farming his land and that of his father and grandfather. He took pride in being able to handle tons of hay in a day. The word retirement was not part of his vocabulary.
He was a perennial New York State Fair Forage and Grain competitor, winning grand champion, reserve champion and a multitude of blue ribbons throughout the years for his entries. Every summer he planted enough sweet corn to share with neighbors, "Lakers" and the racoons.
His love of the land translated into involvement with stewardship organizations including serving on the board of the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District and being a "founding father" of Skaneateles Lake Watershed Agricultural Program as the Cayuga County agricultural liaison, receiving their Distinguished Service Award in 2020. He had a strong desire to increase and share his knowledge of better farming practices because "good farmers can't help it – they want to leave the ground better than they found it."
His other passion was refereeing basketball for boys and girls junior high, Section III High School, and women's college basketball. He was known as "The Legend" by his fellow officials, attaining his personal goal of hustling up and down the courts for 50 years.
He will be missed by those that loved him, wife Cynthia Kladatos Nemec; children Lisa (Jim), John (Amy) and Stephanie (Mac); grandchildren Emily, Stephen, Libby, Alex, Zach and Suzie; and sister Jane (Bill) Carman; also survived by a multitude of wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends; and special friend Kevin (Kristy).
Place of internment to be Grand View Farms, overlooking the lake in the land he loved. If you wish, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
"When I die, return me to the soil of my ancestor's farm - Where life never ends but simply cycles in the rhythm of life - Make my marker native grasses - See how when the wind blows, it is willing to bend but reluctant to break - See how it catches the sunlight - And when you see it, think of me." "Carry on the good fight."