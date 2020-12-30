Steven A. Gibbs

FLEMING — Steven A. Gibbs, 74, of Fleming, passed away Christmas morning in the comfort of his home, with his wife and loving family at his bedside.

He was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late Harold and Alice (Davis) Gibbs. Steve was a highly decorated Air Force and Army veteran, having served active duty in the Vietnam War and was later stationed in Okinawa. He would continue to serve our country honorably for 20 years in the Army Reserves. Steve retired as an electrical field planner for NYSEG after 25 years of service. He previously had been employed by the former General Electric Company for more than 20 years.

Steve was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and especially camping. He loved and cherished all the special trips with his family at various campsites in the state. Steve also was a very skilled athlete. He was an avid golfer and had the honor of getting a hole in one at Silver Creek Golf Course. Steve's passion over the years was bowling. He was instrumental in forming many different leagues over the years. Steve was a lifetime secretary for the Polish Falcons and was more recently named into Auburn's Bowling Hall of Fame for his tireless efforts in the sport. He was a former VFW Post 1975 and SK Post member.