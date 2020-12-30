Steven A. Gibbs
FLEMING — Steven A. Gibbs, 74, of Fleming, passed away Christmas morning in the comfort of his home, with his wife and loving family at his bedside.
He was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late Harold and Alice (Davis) Gibbs. Steve was a highly decorated Air Force and Army veteran, having served active duty in the Vietnam War and was later stationed in Okinawa. He would continue to serve our country honorably for 20 years in the Army Reserves. Steve retired as an electrical field planner for NYSEG after 25 years of service. He previously had been employed by the former General Electric Company for more than 20 years.
Steve was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and especially camping. He loved and cherished all the special trips with his family at various campsites in the state. Steve also was a very skilled athlete. He was an avid golfer and had the honor of getting a hole in one at Silver Creek Golf Course. Steve's passion over the years was bowling. He was instrumental in forming many different leagues over the years. Steve was a lifetime secretary for the Polish Falcons and was more recently named into Auburn's Bowling Hall of Fame for his tireless efforts in the sport. He was a former VFW Post 1975 and SK Post member.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Linda (Minturn) Gibbs, of Fleming; six children: Lori Gibbs, Chris Gibbs, Todd (Gina) Gibbs, of Amsterdam, NY, Kevin (Mary) Gibbs, Keith (Jackie) Gibbs, Katie (Chris) Pedley, all of Auburn; nine grandchildren; sister, Sandra (Jim) Rockdashel, brother, Davis Gibbs, all of NC; a niece, nephew, cousins; and three beloved feline companions: Molly, Dolly and Missy.
In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by a son Brian Gibbs in 2018.
A private service will be held this Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will follow in Fleming Rural Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in Steve's memory to Hospice of Finger Lakes or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
