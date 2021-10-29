Steven Gehr

Jan. 31, 1959 - Oct. 19. 2021

SKANEATELES — Steven Gehr, 62, of West Genesee Street, Skaneateles, NY and a former longtime resident of Elm Street, Auburn, NY passed away Oct. 18, 2021 at Upstate Community General Hospital.

A native of Seneca Falls, Steven was the son of John and Betty (Delaney) Gehr. He enjoyed his many fiends and family. Steven was a great lover of nature.

Surviving are his brothers and sisters: Jeanette Files, Susie Files, Betty LaVeck, Laurel Wright, Margaret Pirro, Lucinda Wheeler, Candy Delaney, James Gehr, Francis Delaney; several nieces, nephews; great-nieces, nephews and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

A Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY with the Rev. James Enright officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Cemetery.

There will be calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to services. The use of face masks is requested.