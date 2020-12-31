Steven H. Mumford

AUBURN — Steven H. Mumford, 42, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. A native of Waterloo, presently residing in Auburn, and was an avid fisherman and master carpenter.

Steven loved a good time and his smile would light up a room.

Steven attend Port Byron School. He was on the modified football team from 1992-1993, wearing the No. 70 and was also on the wrestling team.

Steven is survived by his mother, Linda Anthony (Mike), of Cayuga; and his father, Michael Mumford, Sr. (Carol), of Savannah; his five children: Steven Mumford, Carliann, Alex, Dillan and Liyana; stepbrothers: Eric and Nick Uebelman and David Scali; half-sister Tanya Mumford; maternal grandparent, Joyce Phillips; step-nephew Hayden Uebelman; several aunts and uncles.

Steven was predeceased by his brother, Michael Mumford, Jr.; stepfather, Miles Uebelman; paternal grandparents, Frank Phillips, William, Sr. and Millicent Mumford; and his aunt Wendy Dressing.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choosing.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. Local arrangements are through the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY.