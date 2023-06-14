Steven L. Hazzard

Jan. 9, 1960 - June 11, 2023

PLYMOUTH - Steven L. Hazzard, 63, passed away June 11, 2023 at home with family.

He lived in Weedsport, NY until he married Kim. They then moved to Plymouth, NY.

He is survived by four children, Steve, Jr., Ryan, Megan, and Brandie; he had grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; parents, Clinton and Beatrice Hazzard of Weedsport; two brothers, Michael (Maureen), David(Betty); and a sister, Denise; an aunt, Judy; and uncle, John.

There will be no services per his wishes. There will be a get together for family in the future.