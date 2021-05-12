Stewart T. Breeds

May 16, 1960 - May 8, 2021

PENN YAN - Stewart T. Breeds, age 60, of Penn Yan, NY went to be with the Lord May 8, 2021. Stewart was born May 16, 1960 to Gerald and Ruth (Dellow) Breeds in Cortland, NY. He was raised in Summerhill, NY, where he grew to love working on different farms. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and anything to do with the outdoors and spending time with his family.

His love for farming led him to Himrod, NY in 1994 where he worked for David Anderson Farms. In March 2007, he went to work for Lakeview Organic Grains where he worked until November 2019 when he became ill with esophagus cancer.

Stewart never knew the word no. If you asked for his help, he was there with bells on. His family was his life and they will miss him immensely.