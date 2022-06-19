Susan A. (Wolczyk) Lorenc Sullivan

April 3, 1924 - March 9, 2022

ABILENE, TX - A Memorial Funeral Mass for Susan A. (Wolczyk) Lorenc Sullivan, will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Hyacinth's Church Auburn. The family will greet friends from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. prior to mass at. St. Hyacinth's Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Susan A. (Wolczyk) Lorenc Sullivan, age 96, died peacefully at home Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Abilene, TX. She was born April 3, 1924, in Auburn, NY, to Frank and Zofia Wolczyk.

Susan was a lifelong resident of Auburn, NY, and moved to Abilene, TX, in the last three years of her life to be with her daughter and son-in-law.

She spent the majority of her working career alongside her brother, "CJ," at his accounting firm in Auburn. Her volunteering hours were endless and her shopping trips legendary. If you couldn't get her on the phone in the evenings, she was surely out playing bingo. In her last few years, she enjoyed working on puzzles and crocheting lap robes for hospice.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph S. Lorenc; second husband, Elwyn M. Sullivan; son, Joseph J. Lorenc; brothers, Aloysius Wolczyk, Constantine "CJ" Wolczyk, and Florian Wolczyk; sister, Loretta Liszewski, and her parents, Frank and Zofia Wolczyk.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Janet Beckett and husband John; daughter-in-law, Donna Lorenc; and Susan's grandchildren: Jeffrey and Karen Lorenc.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Hyacinths Church.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., Auburn, NY is assisting the family.