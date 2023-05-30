Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Susan 'Carol' Halstead

WEEDSPORT — Susan "Carol" Halstead, 75, of Hamilton Street, Weedsport, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 in Auburn Community Hospital, with her loving family by her side. A native of Cornwall, Canada, she was born to the late Michael and Dorothy Day Caldwell and was a graduate of Weedsport High School, class of 1967. Carol married Wayne Halstead in 1970, and retired from Welch-Allyn in Skaneateles, following over 30 years of dedicated employment.

In her younger years, Carol was a Girl Scout leader and taught religious education. She thoroughly enjoyed taking care of her children, as well as many others. Later in life, she spent her past time reading, and scrapbooking. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport.

In addition to her loving husband, Wayne, of Weedsport, Carol is survived by two daughters: Shontelle Lamphere (Brandon), of Weedsport and Brandi Crehan, of Auburn; grandchildren: Jacob Lamphere; Masen Lamphere; and Kiley Crehan; brothers: Blaine Caldwell (Barbara) of OK; Robert McDonald of Chase Mills; Michael McDonald, of Chase Mills; sisters: Linda Cuff, of Weedsport; Chandra Caldwell, of Massena; and Robin Lazore, of Hogansburg.

In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her loving foster parents: Charles and Mary Hewitt; brothers: Michael Allan Caldwell and Roger Caldwell.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at noon in St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport. Calling hours will be conducted prior to mass from 10 to 11:45 a.m. in the church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

Contributions may be made in memory of Carol to the Weedsport Fire Department.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.