Susan Carol (Holmes) Clark

Dec. 29, 1936 - March 14, 2023

OWASCO - Susan Carol (Holmes) Clark, 86, widow of Donald R. Clark, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, surrounded by loved ones while residing at The Oaks of Greenwood in South Carolina.

Sue was born December 29, 1936 in Marathon, NY, the oldest of eleven children born to the late Elinor Eldridge and Robert Holmes. She was a graduate of Marathon High School and spent her life dedicated to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker with many projects and hobbies. Sue spent over five decades in her home in Owasco and was an active member in the community she loved.

Sue will be remembered for many things including her garden and flowers, her famous Truck Drivers Salad, her creativity with sewing, crafts, scrapbooking and card making, and her hospitality. Her door was always open to family and friends for a minute, an hour, a day or longer and they always left with a good meal, a big hug and most importantly, a full heart.

She touched many lives – making a wedding dress or veil, preparing a potluck meal, creating a scrapbook of memories, babysitting for friends and family, her beloved dogs she provided a home for, teaching a talent, passing on a love for gospel and country music and the special memory bears she created for others after the loss of their loved ones.

Sue was a member of Owasco Reformed Church and involved in many activities within the church including the Women's Guild and Bible Studies. She donated her time and talents to the church when asked, from sewing costumes for church plays to volunteering every summer for Vacation Bible School, one of her favorite activities.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; her beloved son, Gilbert "Chip" O'Bryan; her stepson, Bradley Clark; brother, Richard Holmes and sisters: Mary Lu Kinney, Sharon Pankhurst and Deborah Holmes. She is deeply missed by her stepdaughter, Claudia (Richard) Howard; and daughter-in-law, Sherry O'Bryan; her grandchildren: Amie (Brad) Thompson, Shayna (Jon) McClellan, Travis (Malu) Howard and Christina Clark will mourn the loss of a loving grandmother. Her heart belonged to her great-grandchildren: William and Dori Thompson, Chance Howard, Garrett Howard and Ethan and Blake Krich. She leaves behind her four brothers: John Holmes, William (Mary) Holmes, Raymond (Connie) Holmes, Edward (Sandy) Holmes; and her two sisters: Diane (Gordon) Knapp and Roberta Johnson; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was blessed with a wonderful and caring special niece, Linda (Richie) Stahl, and their two daughters: Lauren and Leah; as well as dearest and closest friend, Sharon (Peter) Williams.

A Celebration of lLfe will take place at Owasco Reformed Church on July 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM with burial at Owasco Rural Cemetery to follow.

The family is being assisted by White Chapel Funeral Home. Please make any memorials in her name to Owasco Reformed Church, 5105 State Route 38A, Owasco NY.