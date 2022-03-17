Susan Ellen (nee Van De Velde) Gleason Burkhalter

Nov. 5, 1926 - Mar. 11, 2022

MEDFORD, NJ — Susan Ellen (nee Van De Velde) Gleason Burkhalter passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022. Susan was a devoted mother and is survived by children: Sheila Stewart (George), Maureen Gleason, Christine Gleason (Steve Bowen), James Gleason (Carolyn) and Bruce Burkhalter (Jennifer); grandchildren: Zachary Trotta, August Gleason, Pamela Kelso, and Erica Jonasch; great-grandson, Jack; along with many nieces and nephews.

Born in 1926 in Pittsford, NY, Susan was the youngest daughter of Phillip and Barbara Jane Van De Velde. Her fondest memories from growing up in upstate NY with siblings: Phillip, Robert, Emil, Barbara, and Margaret were of spending summers working at the family farm stand.

In 1950, Susan married James P. Gleason (deceased) and together they had four beloved children: Sheila, Maureen, Christine, and James.

In 1973 she remarried Howard "Bud" Burkhalter (deceased) and welcomed his sons: Butch and Bruce. Bud and Susan enjoyed traveling and entertaining family and friends at their home in Auburn, NY.

Susan was employed at the New York Telephone Company for 22 years and was proud of being a union representative before retiring in 1992. Susan was a faithful and active member of Holy Eucharist Church, an avid Buffalo Bills fan, and loved to read books. She will be deeply missed by family and all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susan's honor to https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer.html.