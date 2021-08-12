Susan K. Carpenter

Nov. 6, 1948 - Aug. 9, 2021

AUBURN — Susan K. Carpenter, 72, of Auburn, passed away peacefully late Monday evening Aug. 9, 2021 after a brave four-year battle.

Born Nov. 16, 1948, daughter of the later Raymond and Shirley Carpenter. A longtime resident of Auburn, Susan was a longtime communicant of Holy Family Church and would daily pray the rosary with her beloved cat Harley on her lap. Susan had a love for many things in life, especially participating in softball, skiing and bowling. One of her favorite loves was music. She would travel for many years to New Orleans for Mardi Gras to listen, dance and enjoy the many varieties of music it had to offer.

In addition to her parents, Raymond and Shirley Carpenter. Susan was predeceased by her brother, David Carpenter. She is survived by her two loving children: Joel Miglionica and Daniel Ryan, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Tristan and Jaden Miglionica; sisters: Nancy, Cindy, Marilyn, Linda and Barbara; many cousins; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. with a service to follow at 4 p.m. Burial will be on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. in St Joseph's Cemetery.

Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of the Finger Lakes.