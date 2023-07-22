Susan Kealoha Capone

Nov. 19, 1954 - July 18, 2023

AUBURN - Susan Kealoha Capone, 68, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on July 18, 2023. She was born in Hilo, HI on Nov. 19, 1954.

In life Susan was a true spitfire, quick witted with a sharp tongue. She lived by her own rules. Being a Gold Star mother was something that she struggled with every day.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Carmen (Greg) Cornell; her son, Joseph (Cambria) DeVoe; her grandchildren: Cascia, Deek, Jazzi, Casey, Izzy; and her great-grandchildren: Amir and Aalika; her siblings: Dolores (Jeff) Fuller, James (Sharlene) Capone, Sarah Joe-le Merlini; her niece and nephews; and her closest friend, Gloria Bond.

She was predeceased by her favorite child, Patrick A. DeVoe II and her mother, Sarah Lancaster.

A private memorial service will be held at the family's discretion. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.