Susan Komanecky

April 28, 1950 - Feb. 18, 2023

AUBURN — Susan Kowal Komanecky, 72, of Auburn, died Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse. Sue was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late William and Santa Tringali Kowal.

Sue was a retired employee of the NYS Workmen's Compensation Board and prior to that she had been employed by ALCO. She enjoyed traveling and sitting by the pool, and her flowers, and she was an avid shopper. With her husband Steve, were former members of the Prison City Ramblers Car Club.

Sue is survived by her husband, Stephen Komanecky, Jr.; her daughter, Nichole (Adam) Winslow, son, Trevor (Suzanne) Komanecky, daughter, Lisa Komanecky, son, Paul (Tiffany) Komanecky; her sister, Joanne Komanecky and brother, William (Cheryl) Kowal. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Stephen, Casey, Alexander, Hannah, Makenna, Morgan, Mason, Allison, and Shannon; nieces and nephews, and many close friends. Besides her parents she is predeceased by her son, Stephen and granddaughter, Molly.

Sue's Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday, in Holy Family Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends are invited to call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn.

