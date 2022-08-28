Susan L. Jackson Crego

Oct. 4, 1955 - Aug. 25, 2022

AUBURN - Susan L. Jackson Crego, 66, of Augustus Street, Auburn, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 in her home. Born in Auburn, October 4, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Samual F. and Elenor B. Budlong.

Sue was a graduate of Weedsport Central Schools and was employed at Auburn Sparkplug prior to retiring from Welch Allyn in Skaneateles.

She was an active member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary where she would cook for events and volunteer her time. In her younger years, Sue enjoyed bowling in several leagues at the Polish Falcons and participated in band, playing the flute while in high school.

She is survived by one daughter Lori Crego (Michael Bennett) of Auburn; brother Robert Jackson of Weedsport; and one granddaughter, Kayleigh Marie Bennett, whom she adored.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Sue to the VFW Post 1975 Building Fund, 44 East Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

