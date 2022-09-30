Susan M. Dillon

GENEVA — Susan M. Dillon, 49, of Geneva, passed away, going home to be with the LORD on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Geneva General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Sobus) Dougherty.

She was a God-fearing woman that loved her children dearly and showed her love with her acts of kindness and support. Sue was a phlebotomist for Geneva General Hospital for many years and continued to show her love and care to all those in need.

She is survived by her children: Jakob R. Dillon and Allayna K. Dillon.

There will be at memorial service for both Sue and her mother Ruth at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Scipio Baptist Church, 4324 State Route 34B, Union Springs, NY 13160. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

Condolences may be made at brewfuneralhome.com.