Susan M. Reilly

Jan. 30, 1971 - Feb. 8, 2021

AUBURN — Susan M. Reilly, 50, of 3 Jarvis St., Auburn, died on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Highland Hospital, Rochester after a courageous battle with cancer. Her devoted husband and daughters were by her side. Sue was born in Auburn on Jan. 30, 1971, the daughter of James and Patricia O'Hara Morrissey.

As a woman of strong faith she was a communicate of St. Mary's Church. She was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1989, Cayuga County Community College and SUNY Institute of Technology at Utica.

Sue had worked for several area banks including, Cayuga Savings Bank, Marine Midland Bank (HSBC) and M&T Bank. She would later work for the NYS Department of Corrections at Auburn, Butler and Cayuga Correctional Facilities in different capacities. In the past several years Sue had worked at Stott and Davis Trucking Co. and as a caregiver. Sue was kind and generous and her smile would light up a room. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family. Her true joy in life was being a loving wife and mom to her husband and daughters,