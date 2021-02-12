Susan M. Reilly
Jan. 30, 1971 - Feb. 8, 2021
AUBURN — Susan M. Reilly, 50, of 3 Jarvis St., Auburn, died on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Highland Hospital, Rochester after a courageous battle with cancer. Her devoted husband and daughters were by her side. Sue was born in Auburn on Jan. 30, 1971, the daughter of James and Patricia O'Hara Morrissey.
As a woman of strong faith she was a communicate of St. Mary's Church. She was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1989, Cayuga County Community College and SUNY Institute of Technology at Utica.
Sue had worked for several area banks including, Cayuga Savings Bank, Marine Midland Bank (HSBC) and M&T Bank. She would later work for the NYS Department of Corrections at Auburn, Butler and Cayuga Correctional Facilities in different capacities. In the past several years Sue had worked at Stott and Davis Trucking Co. and as a caregiver. Sue was kind and generous and her smile would light up a room. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family. Her true joy in life was being a loving wife and mom to her husband and daughters,
Sue is survived by her husband, Michael P. Reilly; two daughters: Ashley and Colleen; her parents, James and Patricia Morrissey, of Auburn; two sisters: Shelly Lowe, of Auburn and Kathleen Holm (Michael), of Auburn; her father and mother in-law, Pat and Judy Reilly, of Auburn; many brother and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. in St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. A funeral Mass will be held Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.
Memorial contributions in Sue's memory may be made to the Wilmont Cancer Institute with special memo to Richard Moore Research. Mailed to: Pamela Iadaola, Wilmont Cancer Institute, 601 Elmwood, Box 704, Rochester, NY 14642.
Our loss is heaven's gain.
Arrangements are by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.