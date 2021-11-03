Susan Marie (Watkins) Carter

June 22, 1964 - Oct. 30, 2021

AUBURN — Susan Marie Watkins Carter, 57, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. She was born June 22, 1964, the beloved daughter of Willis "Bill" and Cynthia (Reese) Watkins of Owasco.

Susan was a 1982 graduate of Auburn High School, a 1984 graduate of Cayuga County Community College, and a 1986 graduate of SUNY Oswego. Susan later received her Masters Degree in Education from SUNY Oswego as well, and she was a much-loved and highly dedicated educator.

Susan enjoyed so many activities in life, including crafts, reading, her lakeside camp, and special times with her friends and loved ones. Susan had a unique gift of touching a person's life and being a tremendous listener, caregiver, and problem-solver. She always put the needs of others in front of her own. Susan was an important part of so many lives: her family, particularly her husband and children, who she was completely devoted to, her students, her many friends, and her Mom, Dad, and brother "the corporation".

Susan is survived by her husband of 30 years, Kenneth Carter; her daughter, Kathryn Grace Carter and her fiance, Adam DeWitt; her son, Daniel Kenneth Carter and his loving Allison Morrissey; her parents, Willis and Cynthia Watkins; her brother, Thomas Watkins and his wife, Stephanie; as well as many in-laws, uncles, aunts, cousins, countless friends; especially her lifelong best friend, Sharon Jameson Walawender; her students past and present; and her beautiful Golden Retrievers Emmie and Jasper.

Susan was predeceased by her grandparents, Willis and Josephine Watkins, and William and Grace Reese; all of whom she adored, admired, and spent limitless time and energy with and who have welcomed her into heaven.

The family requests that visitation be limited to close friends and family, per Susan's wishes. The calling hours will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, with funeral services immediately following, at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

The quote chosen by Susan to accompany her Senior Picture at Auburn High School was simple, yet timeless, lovely, classy, and expresses a sentiment that she would say we need even more of today: "The butterfly counts not months, but moments, and has time enough."

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to: Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn.