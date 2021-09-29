Susan N. Sloan

AUBURN — We will hold a Memorial Service Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY for Susan N. Sloan. The Rev. Louis Vasile will officiate.

Susan Noble Sloan, 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Christmas Eve 2020.

Susan was an outstanding advocate for her constituents. At Easter Seals, Executive Director of SCAT Van, Counselor for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and SAVA. She had retired from Unity House, as Program Director for Mental Health Services.

Her continual outreach to those in need continued during her retirement years volunteering at Matthew House, Unity House and several community service non-profits.

We may remember memorials to Matthew House in honor of Susan Noble Sloan, a kind gentle soul that guided many to a better quality of life, and a happier existence.