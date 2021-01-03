Susan Noble Sloan

Nov. 30, 1946 - Dec. 24, 2020

AUBURN - Susan Noble Sloan, 74, passed away peacefully at her home at 144 Throop Avenue, Auburn, surrounded by family and friends on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020.

Susan was an outstanding advocate for her constituents. At Easter Seals, and Executive Director of SCAT Van, A Counselor for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and SAVAR. She had retired from Unity House as Program Director for Mental Health Services.

Her continual outreach to those in need included during her retirement years volunteering at Matthew House, Unity House and several community service non profits.

A graduate of Montclair University, Susan had graduated from Skaneateles High School and had attended early high school years in Rutherford, New Jersey.

She was born on November 30, 1946 the daughter of Charles B. and Helen M. Noble Sloan. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Charles B. Sloan, Jr. Surviving are a niece and nephew, Christopher Sloan, Auburn, and Stephanie Butler, Auburn; four great nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Nancy Sloan, Auburn.

Funeral Services will be held in the Spring. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South Street Auburn NY 13021

Memorials may be remembered to Matthew House in honor of Susan Noble Sloan, a kind gentle soul that guided many to a better quality of life, and a secure existence.