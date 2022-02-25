 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suzanne Lathrop

Suzanne Lathrop

March 10, 1947 - Feb. 15, 2022

AUBURN – Miss Suzanne Lathrop, 74, Stryker Avenue, Auburn NY, passed away at home on Feb. 15, 2022.

Suzanne was born on March 10, 1947 the daughter of Robert and Clara R. Lathrop.

A graduate of Auburn High School, and Cayuga Community College. Suzanne enjoyed her gardening, and walks at Emerson Park. A longtime student of astrology, she was always generous to those seeking an astrology reading.

Surviving are cousins and friends.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring at Soule Cemetery.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY is in charge of arrangements.

