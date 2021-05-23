Suzanne 'Sue' M. (Jennings) Nolan

May 17, 1946 - May 19, 2021

AUBURN - Suzanne "Sue" M. (Jennings) Nolan, 75, passed away at her home on May 19, 2021 with her family by her side.

Suzanne was born in Syracuse, NY on May 17, 1946 to Frank and Edythe Jennings. Suzanne's family moved to Auburn when she was a young girl and she later graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1964. She met her future husband, Joseph Nolan, when she was just a little girl, and they began dating when she was a freshman at Mount Carmel. They would later get married on December 26, 1970 and began their life together in Rota, Spain.

Suzanne attended and graduated with her LPN from Auburn School of Practical Nursing in 1968. She used her nursing degree in many different ways and locations throughout the years. She was a nurse for 35 years before being forced to retire due to an injury sustained at her last place of employment, Cayuga County Nursing Home. Suzanne loved nursing and was always using her skills not only at hospitals, nursing homes or wherever she worked but also in the different Naval neighborhoods her family lived in during her husband Joseph's career. She was always on call to the other families helping them in any way she could.