Suzanne 'Sue' M. (Jennings) Nolan
May 17, 1946 - May 19, 2021
AUBURN - Suzanne "Sue" M. (Jennings) Nolan, 75, passed away at her home on May 19, 2021 with her family by her side.
Suzanne was born in Syracuse, NY on May 17, 1946 to Frank and Edythe Jennings. Suzanne's family moved to Auburn when she was a young girl and she later graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1964. She met her future husband, Joseph Nolan, when she was just a little girl, and they began dating when she was a freshman at Mount Carmel. They would later get married on December 26, 1970 and began their life together in Rota, Spain.
Suzanne attended and graduated with her LPN from Auburn School of Practical Nursing in 1968. She used her nursing degree in many different ways and locations throughout the years. She was a nurse for 35 years before being forced to retire due to an injury sustained at her last place of employment, Cayuga County Nursing Home. Suzanne loved nursing and was always using her skills not only at hospitals, nursing homes or wherever she worked but also in the different Naval neighborhoods her family lived in during her husband Joseph's career. She was always on call to the other families helping them in any way she could.
Suzanne also loved to volunteer her time. She became a VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) in 1969 and was stationed in Oklahoma during her time with VISTA from 1969-1970. She also volunteered in her local Catholic communities in the different states and countries her family moved to. Suzanne was a CCD teacher, Lector, Eucharistic Minister; and together with her husband, also ran the RCIA program within several Catholic communities. She touched many lives through her volunteer work. A devout Catholic, she loved to share her religious beliefs with family and friends and touched many lives. Suzanne was an active member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church until her health declined.
Suzanne is survived by four of her five children, Joseph (Tracy) Nolan and Christopher (Tammy) Nolan of Auburn, NY; Kathleen Nolan of Los Angeles, CA; and Angela (Jamison) Warrick of Lynn Haven, FL. She has six grandchildren, Whitney and Courtney Warrick, Gabrielle Nolan, Eric and Josh Clark and Noah LaForce. Also surviving are two sisters and three brothers, Mary (Bob) Moyer, Marjorie Jennings, William (Linda) Jennings, Robert (Janet) Jennings and Kenneth Jennings. Several sisters in law, including Joseph's sister Theresa (Louis) Trama, and Sarah Jennings. As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Suzanne is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Nolan, as well as their daughter, Mary Elizabeth Nolan. Also, her parents, in-laws, and several sisters and brothers; Frances (Quentin) Andrews, Nancy (Nelson) White, John Malcolm Jennings, Sr., Richard Jennings, Donald (Mary) Jennings. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Suzanne was a proud Navy wife, mother, sister, aunt, and most of all "grammy". She loved her grandchildren with all her heart and they knew it. She loved to travel, which the Navy provided for their family, enjoyed long car rides, and spending the day at the beach. Suzanne was a strong Navy wife, who held down the fort wherever the Navy sent Joseph and their family. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Suzanne's family would like to thank the many health care workers at Crouse, Paramedics and EMTS at AMR, as well as Hospice of CNY for the amazing care they gave to her.
Donations in memory of Suzanne can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church. Calling hours for Suzanne will be conducted from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.