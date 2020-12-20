Sylvia A. Bona

My MOM is survived by myself, her son, Paul James Bona III and my fiance Kristen L. Wilzinski. She will be missed by her lifelong friends since childhood, Her BEST FRIEND IN THE WORLD Angie (Ron) Gasparro, Marie (Bob) Giannone, Elaine (John) Golden and Elaine (Paul) Nolan. Her cousins Gerald and Susan Dudek, Robert and Cindy Dudek, Mary and Joe Janusz, Michael and Laurie Dudek, Diane Taylor (all of Auburn) and David and Sharon Dudek of Severna Park, MD. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her cousin Ronald Swietoniowski.

We would like to thank my Mom's nurses who gave such wonderful care to her the last few months, her private care nurse Shawna Bayles, LPN, LIFETIME CARE and Moms RN Nurse Felicia and Aide Jolene. I would like to thank my brother, Christopher P. Bona NP and CRNA, for all his medical guidance and support. Also, we would like to thank her Neurologists Dr. Jamie Adams, MD, Katherine E. Webster, NP and Dr. Benzi M. Kluger, MD. We would like to thank Strong Memorial Hospital and Auburn Community Hospital, all the doctors, nurses and health care professionals who also took care of my mother. Thank you to all the Fireman and EMT's who came to the house several times during my mother's illness. Finally, we would like to thank Internal Medicine Associates of Auburn, moms primary doctor Brian Bennett, MD and most importantly Jeanne M. Kuhfta, MSN/RN/FNP-C. Jeanne did video visits with me and mom once every two weeks for months. Jeanne was there until the very end and I will never forget the support she gave us. You are the best. Thank you! To all our family, friends, and neighborhood friends, thank you for being there for us so many years. To my childhood friend, Michael E. Brown, thank you for taking my mom to her final resting place.