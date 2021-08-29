Sylvia J. Gray
AUBURN - Sylvia J. Gray, 79, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse.
She was born in Auburn the daughter of the late Lucean and Mary Schmoke. Besides Auburn, Sylvia resided also in Cayuga, Oswego and Anchorage, AK. She was a Union Springs High School graduate, Class of 1960 and was very active on their reunion committee. She previously worked at the former Grants and in the office at one of our local construction companies. Sylvia was an avid Buffalo Bills and Syracuse Basketball sports fan. She cherished her family, especially her grandchildren as well as her beloved family canine granddaughter "Pearl".
She is survived by three daughters, Christina (Lou) Tabone of Auburn, Rhonda (Larry) Coyle of Weedsport, Deanna Dennison of KY; six grandsons, Alex and Jordan Tabone, David Coyle, Nathal Dennison, Connor and Luke Gray; a brother, John (Sue) Schmoke; two nephews, Robert and Michael Schmoke; as well as many special friends and caregivers.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her son Bradley Gray, a sister Carol Wallace, and brother Robert Schmoke.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.