Sylvia J. Gray

She was born in Auburn the daughter of the late Lucean and Mary Schmoke. Besides Auburn, Sylvia resided also in Cayuga, Oswego and Anchorage, AK. She was a Union Springs High School graduate, Class of 1960 and was very active on their reunion committee. She previously worked at the former Grants and in the office at one of our local construction companies. Sylvia was an avid Buffalo Bills and Syracuse Basketball sports fan. She cherished her family, especially her grandchildren as well as her beloved family canine granddaughter "Pearl".